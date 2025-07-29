Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Reports: Trey Hendrickson to report to Bengals training camp, but no deal yet

Trey Hendrickson
Emilee Chinn/AP
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
Trey Hendrickson
CINCINNATI — Bengals star Trey Hendrickson will be at training camp Wednesday, despite being no closer to a deal with Cincinnati, according to multiple reports.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first said on social media Tuesday night Cincinnati's All-Pro defensive end is returning to the Tri-State from Florida in time to report to camp Wednesday. While his return will end his holdout (which includes $50,000-per-day fines), Schefter said the two sides are not "any closer to a new deal."

"The NFL’s final holdout is ending," Schefter said.

Both Schefter and fellow NFL insider Ian Rapoport said on social media the decision to attend training camp shows the Pro Bowler's faith in getting a deal done.

Bengals owner Mike Brown told reporters last week during the team's annual luncheon that Hendrickson "deserves a raise." Brown said the team has offered him one, but no deal has been done.

"He's a fine player, he's a good guy, we want him here ... we'll see," said Brown. "I'm not persuaded that it isn't going to get done. As far as I'm concerned, the sooner the better."

The team late last week reached an agreement with fellow edge rusher Shemar Stewart, who was drafted by Cincinnati in the first round of this year's draft. The rookie originally held out amid a dispute over the language in his contract, fighting against a clause that could void guarantees.

In the end, both sides ended up compromising as Stewart agreed to the language while the Bengals moved up $500,000 of his signing bonus from December to now.

Now, all eyes are on Hendrickson.

