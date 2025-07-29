Ja'Marr Chase becomes first player in Bengals history to join '99 Club' on Madden NFL

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase continues to make Bengals history, becoming the first Cincinnati player to join Madden's "99 Club" after a historic 2024 season.

The club signifies the highest rating a player can now have in the Madden NFL video games (though the score of 100 was used a few times in 1999 and 2000). Current and former players who have received this totally legitimate and prestigious honor include Aaron Donald, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Calvin Johnson.

A 99 rating has been one Chase has expressed interest in, previously joking that the score he thought he was getting was too low and he needed to call former Bengals receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson to help him raise the rating.

But in reality, winning the triple crown of receiving — leading the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns — left no question about what rating Chase would get.

Ochocinco announced the news to him through a prerecorded video: "You've arrived. The 99 Club, right now. My boy, welcome to greatness."

In the video, shared to the Bengals' social media pages, Chase joked, "About time."

Chase joins the list — alongside his friend and former teammate Justin Jefferson. Also receiving a 99 this year are the Eagles' Saquon Barkley and Lane Johnson, quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, as well as Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (who finished behind Trey Hendrickson in sacks last season).

He could be seen rocking his new 99 chain on Monday, joking with QB Joe Burrow in the locker room that his ranking is now better than his.

"I beat you, so," Chase said to Burrow.

"Nice," Burrow said as the two laughed. "Cool, man."

Now, it's time for Madden to raise Burrow's (and a few other guys') scores.