Reports: Bengals, first-rounder Shemar Stewart reach agreement

CINCINNATI — After months of "will they, won't they" discussions, it appears the Bengals and Shemar Stewart have finally reached an agreement.

NFL insider Adam Schefter first posted on social media Friday night that Cincinnati's first-round draft pick has agreed to a four-year, fully guaranteed contract for nearly $19 million, per his agent. That number includes a $10.4 million signing bonus.

Just in: Shemar Stewart and the Cincinnati Bengals reached agreement on a four-year, fully guaranteed $18.97 million contract that includes a $10.4 million signing bonus, per his agent Zac Hiller of LAA.



Every 2025 first-round pick now has a deal. pic.twitter.com/LU3vRJEl9v — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2025

Stewart becomes the last first-rounder to sign his deal more than three months after the NFL Draft.

The edge rusher out of Texas A&M was not at mandatory minicamp or the first week of training camp due to a dispute over the language in his contract. Multiple reports said the 21-year-old was fighting against a clause that could void guarantees. Stewart had said he wanted his contract to resemble the deals signed by other Bengals picks, like last year's first-rounder Amarius Mims.

When asked about the dispute during the team's annual luncheon, Bengals executive Duke Tobin said, "I can’t say I blame Shemar for it. Shemar is just listening to the advice that he’s paying for. I don’t understand it, but I’m not the one paying for that advice."

Owner Mike Brown said he had questioned "why the hell" the Bengals were going back and forth with Stewart, but noted "at some point, we've got to put this stuff behind and get him signed."

In the end, both sides ended up compromising as Stewart agreed to the language while the Bengals moved up $500,000 of his signing bonus from December to now.

Now, all eyes are on All-Pro Trey Hendrickson, who remains away from training camp amid negotiations with the team regarding an extension. Hendrickson has signaled that he will hold out until an agreement is reached.