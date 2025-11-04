Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Reports: Bengals to trade Logan Wilson to Dallas Cowboys for draft pick

Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) gestures during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI — Just under two weeks after reports that Logan Wilson had requested a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals, his wish is nearly granted.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter are both reporting that a deal to trade Wilson to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a draft pick is being finalized.

Rapoport reported that the Bengals are likely getting a seventh round draft pick in exchange for the linebacker.

ESPN's Ben Baby first reported on October 23 that Wilson has requested a trade. The news comes nearly two weeks after rookie Barrett Carter took over as the starting linebacker for the Bengals.

Carter played every defensive snap in Cincinnati's games against the Packers and Steelers, with Wilson — a defensive captain for the Bengals this season — witnessing his playing time dwindle.

"Whenever my career is done, I can look back at this time of adversity and be able to tell my kids how to work through adversity like this," Wilson told reporters after the decision to start Carter over him.

The change is happening under new defensive coordinator Al Golden, who began using a rotation at middle linebacker starting in Week 3.

Wilson, 29, has been in Cincinnati since the Bengals selected him in the third round of the 2020 draft. He signed a 4-year extension with the team in August 2023.

Since arriving, Wilson has recorded 313 solo tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 11 interceptions, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

