Report: LB Logan Wilson agrees to 4-year extension with Bengals

CINCINNATI — Linebacker Logan Wilson is signing an extension with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to a report.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport first announced Friday that Wilson and the Bengals agreed to terms on a four-year extension. Rapoport said the deal is worth around $37.25 million, averaging $11.2 million in the first two new years.

Sources: The #Bengals and rising star LB Logan Wilson agreed to terms on a 4-year extension worth up to $37.25M to keep him in a Cincy uniform for years to come. It averages $11.2M over the first 2 new years.



This deal was done by @SteveCaric of his new agency @WassermanNFL. pic.twitter.com/1Y0Jek85GB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2023

Earlier in training camp, Wilson noted that while extension talk is out of his control, he's made it clear he hopes to stay with the team for longer.

"I've vocally said I would love to stay here," Wilson said.

Pro Bowl DE Trey Hendrickson also signed a one-year contract extension during training camp. He receives an additional $21 million, including $5 million this season and $16 million in 2025.

Wilson was drafted by the Bengals in 2020, the same year as QB Joe Burrow and WR Tee Higgins. The team has said they hope to reach a long-term deal with their franchise quarterback, though a deal is not yet done. Burrow told reporters on the first day of training camp, "it gets done when it gets done."

RELATED | With a deal in the works, Bengals QB Joe Burrow says new contract 'gets done when it gets done'

Higgins, who is also eligible for an extension, has also said he plans to be in Cincinnati "for a while." Fellow star receiver Ja'Marr Chase will be eligible for an extension after this season. Chase has previously said Burrow "knows what he wants and how to set up his contract" to keep the team's weapons.