Eliminated Bengals still focused on wins over final 3 games

CINCINNATI — For the first time since 2020, the Cincinnati Bengals are playing out the string in late December and are eliminated from postseason contention with multiple games left to play.

The Bengals’ 4-10 record is a frustrating reality for a team that entered the year with playoff ambitions.

“It comes down to being able to win when we need to and showing up in these big games and these big moments,” captain and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. said. “I’ve been a part of those special teams. A lot of guys in this locker room were a part of it here in 2021 and 2022 being able to push to that point. It’s a lot of things that it’s going to take for us to get back in that position.”

While the Bengals are eliminated, coach Zac Taylor said that quarterback Joe Burrow will start the remaining games with an eye on competing.

Taylor said that there’s a lot that he’s hoping to get out of the Bengals’ final three games, beginning Sunday in Miami. Burrow views the stretch run similarly.

“Any time you get the opportunity to strap up the pads and put the cleats on and go in front of the world and prove your worth through all the hard work that you’ve put in, prove that you’re improving week to week, that’s what we’re all trying to do,” Burrow said. “We’re trying to get better and better ourselves. We have three opportunities to do that.”

Down the stretch, Burrow and the offense are looking to bounce back from last week’s shutout loss against the Baltimore Ravens. Also, there’s an opportunity to see continued progress from the young defense.

The Bengals have been relying on a lot of young pieces, including defensive end Myles Murphy, defensive tackle Kris Jenkins Jr., linebackers Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter, safety Jordan Battle and cornerbacks DJ Turner and Dax Hill. While the Bengals’ defense was on pace for a historically bad season a month ago, the unit has rebounded.

“There are some things they’re improving on that we’re going to build off of,” Taylor said. “Anyone watching the game can see that’s an improvement being made, and there are a lot of young players participating in that.”

Defensive coordinator Al Golden said that encouraging signs include the strong performance from the Bengals’ defense since the bye week in early November on third downs and in the red zone. He said that Murphy, Knight, Carter Turner and Battle have all made meaningful strides over the last few weeks, and Golden’s growing confidence in the young defense has helped him build game plans with more advanced concepts.

Still, a defense that ranks last in the NFL in points allowed and yards allowed this season needs to get much better in the big picture.

“You get callous to (criticism),” Golden said. “You get to a point where you don’t take it personal. You try to be professional. I get it. Third and 7, they scored a touchdown. I would be critical, too. And if I was a fan, I’d be angry, too.”

The Bengals face a vulnerable Miami Dolphins team that also has a losing record. After benching quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins will be giving rookie seventh-round pick Quinn Ewers his first NFL start on Sunday.

“We’ve got three weeks,” Bengals captain and center Ted Karras said. “Everyone else will be looking to 2026. We’ve got a month left of football. (I want to see) focus, energy and toughness. That’s all I think about. I pray for that every day. We’ve got to finish.”