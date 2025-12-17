Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

Bengals to face a Quinn Ewers-led Dolphins team this Sunday

Dolphins QBs Football
David Richard/AP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers (14) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Cleveland.
Dolphins QBs Football
Posted

MIAMI — The Cincinnati Bengals are now preparing to face a brand new quarterback as their Week 16 opponent, the Miami Dolphins, make some major changes ahead of Sunday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero first reported Wednesday that Miami is benching longtime QB Tua Tagovailoa in favor of rookie Quinn Ewers ahead of Sunday's game.

The move comes after McDaniel said during his weekly press conference that the quarterback play hasn't been "good enough." The Dolphins sit at 6-8 and are, like the Bengals, eliminated from playoff contention.

For years, fans and pundits have questioned whether Tagovailoa was the quarterback who could actually take Miami to the next level. He and the team in 2024 agreed to a four-year, $212.4 million contract. However, in the two seasons since, the 27-year-old has dealt with injuries and inconsistent play, including 22 interceptions.

Ewers was selected by the Dolphins in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft. He was promoted to Miami's backup over Zach Wilson ahead of Week 7 and made his first appearance for the Dolphins in the fourth quarter of Miami's 31-6 loss to the Browns.

More Bengals news:
Bengals' Joe Burrow to play meaningless games for the first time in his career 'Insult to injury' | Snow controversy follows Bengals shutout loss Bengals' Ted Karras on Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State | 4:30-7AM