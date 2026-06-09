Reports: Bengals restructure Joe Burrow contract, free up $10M in salary cap room

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have restructured Joe Burrow's record 5-year, $275 million contract to free up room in the organization's salary cap, according to multiple reports.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the Bengals have restructured Burrow's contract to free up $10 million in cap room.

The move comes after the Bengals needed more cash for Dexter Lawrence's trade. Cincinnati traded its No. 10 pick in the 2026 draft for New York Giants defensive tackle. The three-time Pro Bowler signed a contract extension with Cincinnati, cementing him as a Bengal through the 2028 season. In return, Lawrence is getting $28 million in the extension, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Rapoport nor Schefter said what the details of Burrow's new restructured contract are.

When he initially signed the extension in 2023, Burrow was guaranteed just over $219 million of the $275 million.

Burrow has previously been adamant that he was willing to restructure his contract for the betterment of the team.

While doing media rounds in New Orleans ahead of the NFL Honors, Burrow addressed how the Bengals wanted to keep several key players together.

"I'm going to do what it takes, I know they will too, and hopefully the organization does what it takes to keep everybody around," Burrow said to Kay Adams on Up & Adams.

Rapoport also said the restructuring of Burrow's contract will allow the Bengals to continue operating without putting themselves in a tough salary cap spot. After the free agency period, the Bengals were near the bottom of the league for salary cap space, but the restructuring now brings them back up to the middle.

Outside of Lawrence, the Bengals picked up edge rusher Boye Mafe, safety Bryan Cook, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, safety Kyle Dugger and quarterback Josh Johnson during free agency. Cincinnati also signed Joe Flacco, who played several games this past season in Burrow's absence, to a 1-year contract.