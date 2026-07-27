CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals rookie defensive lineman Landon Robinson is hoping to make an impact off the football field as well as on it.

Just weeks after launching the Landon Robinson Foundation, Robinson and his mother, Patrice Robinson, are working to connect young people with mental health resources while creating community events designed to encourage conversations about emotional wellness.

"The foundation is in place because there's a need," said Patrice Robinson, the foundation's CEO and co-founder. "That need is youth mental health."

WATCH: We sat down with Landon Robinson and his mother to talk about the foundation

Bengals rookie Landon Robinson launches foundation focused on youth mental health

The foundation, which has been operating for about eight weeks, was created to provide mental health advocacy, education and resources for young people. Patrice Robinson said the family recognized a growing need long before officially establishing the nonprofit.

"We've always wanted to focus on providing resources, providing advocacy for our youth," she said. "Landon has a platform, and he's an athlete. A lot of people respect the work that he's done as an athlete, so we thought this is the platform that we're going to use to launch this foundation."

For Landon Robinson, who recently graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy, earned his commission as a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps Reserve and signed with the Bengals, service has always been central to his goals.

"It means a lot, and it's truly a blessing to have the platform to be able to push this," Landon Robinson said. "Being a Marine Corps officer, service is important, and being able to help people is something that just comes naturally to me."

He said Cincinnati has embraced him and his family since arriving, making it a natural place to begin the foundation's work.

"Cincinnati is a great place to start it," Landon Robinson said. "There are a lot of amazing people around here. They're all supportive, and they really welcomed me with open arms."

While the foundation's long-term vision includes establishing a dedicated mental health center where people can receive resources, clinical evaluations and support, Patrice Robinson said the immediate priority is building awareness through community programming.

"The immediate impact right now that we want to have is to give people community events that they can come to, resources of people that they can talk to, educate them," she said.

Mental health services should be available to everyone, Landon Robinson said, regardless of background.

"Everyone needs mental health. Everyone needs that advocacy," he said. "If they're struggling, they need to have the resources to be able to reach out."

Although the organization serves all families, Patrice Robinson said representation matters when connecting with underserved communities.

"My son is a young brown man," she said. "A lot of times when you're reaching into the community, there's a trust that's there, there's a respect that's there, there's a dream that's there. For them to see that, 'Oh, he did it, I can do it,' or, 'He's standing in as a voice that I can go talk to.'"

Landon Robinson said his experiences as both a Marine Corps officer and an NFL player allow him to reach people from different walks of life.

"It's a unique path that I'm on right now," he said. "Having the military background and then the Bengals platform that I'm in right now, we're going to be able to reach a whole lot of people."

Patrice Robinson describes it as a "layering impact."

"He's a young man, he's a young African American man, he's an NFL football player, and he's a second lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps," she said. "He brings a wealth of different pockets of people that he can connect with."

The foundation's first major public event will be held Aug. 1 at Kenwood Theatre.

Robinson said the evening will include a family movie, a youth mental health panel discussion and a back-to-school supply giveaway.

"School can be a difficult opportunity. It can be difficult coming back into the school environment," he said. "If they're struggling with something, we can give them the resources to reach out."

Patrice Robinson said the event also reflects a family tradition of marking August as a fresh start before a new school year.

"We always do something to end the summer and begin the fall," she said. "We thought this would be a great way to close out the summer, get our emotions in check and start a new chapter in our lives."

The foundation's motto, she said, is "Strong Minds, Strong Bodies."

"We're going to teach those little ones what it means to have a strong mind," she said.

Interest in the event has already exceeded expectations.

"We've blown through" the original attendance cap, Patrice Robinson said, adding organizers have opened an additional theater to accommodate more families.

Robinson said watching fellow Bengals players invest in the community has also reinforced his desire to give back.

"I've seen the Joe Burrow Foundation. I've seen Ted Karras' foundation and so many other guys finding ways to give back to the community," Robinson said. "It's super cool to see my teammates wanting to do that."

Patrice Robinson said the family's experience in Cincinnati has only strengthened their commitment to the city.

"The Cincinnati fans and the community — the best, the absolute best," she said. "They've opened their arms to us."

The foundation is also planning future initiatives, including scholarships, networking opportunities for high school seniors, partnerships with community organizations and other free family programs funded through donations.

"Our goal is to make it where people can come and just join and be a part of it," Patrice Robinson said.

Families interested in attending the Aug. 1 event can RSVP through the Landon Robinson Foundation website, where donations are also accepted to support future programming.

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