Reports: Bengals trade 10th overall draft pick for Giants DT Dexter Lawrence

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals made a blockbuster move Saturday night — trading their No. 10 draft pick for New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

Cincinnati acquired the three-time Pro Bowler ahead of next week's NFL draft, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Lawrence still needs to pass his physical and finalize a contract with Cincinnati, Schefter said.

Schefter also called the trade "unprecedented."

"This is the first time in the common draft era that dates back to 1966 in which the Bengals ever have traded a Top-10 pick for a player, per ESPN research," Schefter wrote.

Going into the 2026 draft, it'll be the first time Cincinnati doesn't have a first-round pick since 1989. The Giants now have the fifth and 10th overall picks after the trade.

While the details of Lawrence's trade haven't been revealed yet, Cincinnati likely paid a hefty price for the 28-year-old. Lawrence previously asked for a trade after he and New York came to an impasse during new contract negotiations, according to ESPN's Ben Baby. He was in the middle of a four-year, $90 million extension signed in 2023.

The 6-foot-4, 340-pound Lawrence had a career-high nine sacks in 2024, but only registered a half-sack last season. He was a Pro Bowl selection from 2022 through 2024 and was named second-team All-Pro in 2022 and 2023.

The move comes as the Bengals work to bolster their defense after it ranked near the bottom of the league in several categories last season.

Before the Lawrence trade, Cincinnati signed edge rusher Boye Mafe, safety Bryan Cook and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen at the start of free agency.