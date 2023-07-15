Reports: Joe Mixon restructures contract to stay with Bengals for 2023 season

CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon is finalizing a restructured contract that will keep him in Cincinnati for the 2023 season, according to multiple reports.

ESPN Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter was one of the first to break the news Friday night on Twitter.

"Bengals' RB Joe Mixon, who had $94 million non-guaranteed base salary, agreed tonight to restructure his contract to remain in Cincinnati," Schefter wrote. "'Joe's goal is to win a Super Bowl and play his career in Cincinnati and this is the best way to accomplish these goals,' said his agent Peter Schaffer."

Schefter did not detail what Mixon's supposed new contract entails.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero also helped break the news on Twitter. He said the new deal will free up cash and cap for the Bengals — and Mixon will stay as the team's No. 1 running back.

Mixon, who was a second-round draft pick for the Bengals in 2017, had 210 carries for 814 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

The Bengals 2023-24 season kicks off Sunday, Sept. 10 in Cleveland against the Browns.

Outside of the Bengals, Mixon has been in the news recently because the football star is facing an aggravated menacing charge.

Mixon allegedly pointed a firearm at a woman and stated, "You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police can't (sic) get me."

The offense allegedly happened the day before Cincinnati took on the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs in the 2022 season.

Mixon's home was recently involved in a crime as well when a 16-year-old was wounded in a shooting outside Anderson Township home in March.

Lamonte Brewer, the boyfriend of Mixon's sister, is accused of injuring the teen, who was playing a game of "dart wars" with Nerf guns when the shots were fired. He was charged with felonious assault, tampering with evidence and having a weapon under disability.

Shalonda Mixon, the running back's sister, was indicted on one count of tampering with evidence and one count of obstructing justice.