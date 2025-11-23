Updates: Bengals settle for 54-yard field goal from Evan McPherson

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are back in Paycor Stadium looking to break their three-game losing streak against the red-hot New England Patriots.

The Bengals lead the Patriots 3-0 after Evan McPherson hit a season-long 54-yard field goal on the Bengals' first drive.

Cincinnati's defense held the Patriots to three-and-out on their opening drive.

The Bengals (3-7) are coming off a 34-12 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Patriots (9-2) have been on a hot streak, winning their last eight games.

Cincinnati is once again without star quarterback Joe Burrow, who was a full participant at practice this past week. The Bengals are also without star receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who is facing his one-game suspension for spitting on Pittsburgh defensive back Jalen Ramsey last week.

The Bengal's offense did get some reinforcement this week, though, with the return of tight end Mike Gesicki from IR.

A win for the Bengals would give them a solid morale boost before their short week before their Thanksgiving game with the Baltimore Ravens.