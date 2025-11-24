'I take full responsibility' | Ja'Marr Chase apologizes to Bengals, Steelers and fans after suspension

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase is apologizing for spitting on Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey last week, an action that resulted in a one-game suspension for Cincinnati's star receiver.

"Please know I am speaking from my heart when I say I take full responsibility for my actions during last Sunday's game at Pittsburgh," Chase said in a statement posted to social media. "What I did was wrong. The circumstances don't matter. My passion for the game is no excuse. There's zero place in our sport — or in life — for that level of disrespect."

During last Sunday's broadcast, Chase and Ramsey could be seen going back and forth in the second half before Ramsey grabbed Chase's facemask and swung at him, resulting in his ejection.

Ramsey, an All-Pro cornerback who helped the Rams to a Super Bowl win over the Bengals, told reporters after the game that Chase had spat on him. When asked about it, Chase denied spitting on Ramsey. However, video posted to social media appears to show him spitting on the Steelers veteran.

In his statement, Chase apologizes to "everyone within the Pittsburgh Steelers organization" for letting his emotions get the best of him.

"I can only hope and trust you know none of it represents who I am — not as a competitor, teammate or person," Chase said.

As a first-year captain for the Bengals, he also apologized to his teammates and coaches. He was suspended for Sunday's Patriots game, Cincinnati's fourth straight loss this season.

"This has been a tough season with some incredibly hard losses. We've all been frustrated. But instead of stepping up with calm, class and leadership, I let you down," Chase said. "My having to sit out yesterday's game makes my actions even more inexcusable. I won't let it happen again."

Chase also spoke to the fans, saying he does not take his position as a role model, or someone whose name people wear on the back of their jerseys, for granted.

"I am committed to earning back your respect — not just with words, but wtih my actions, day after day, on and off the field," Chase said. "I promise to keep learning from this and to set a higher standard for myself moving forward."

This is Chase's first comment since his suspension. He is expected to speak to the media Tuesday.