Local Christian rapper K-DRAMA fulfills dream of making Bengals song

CINCINNATI — Regis Jones, a Cincinnati Christian rapper known as K-DRAMA, has waited for a Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl his entire life.

For years, he's had his own team anthem in his head, ready to be produced, recorded and brought to life. The problem was waiting for the right time. With the Bengals in Super Bowl 56 on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, that time has arrived.

"I wanted a moment like this that didn't feel forced," Jones said. "(It) didn't feel stretched. I hear the whole song every time I will hear (the Who Dey) chant. I'm like, 'you know what, one day I'm going to sample that and I'm going to make a whole song about the Cincinnati Bengals.'"

Jones grew up a fan of the team like his father.

"My dad, back in the 90s, actually got me an autograph from David Fulcher," Jones said. "(This) was before I even knew what 'Who Dey' meant."

He's since met Fulcher and performed at events for the Anthony Munoz Foundation. He's also friends with players from recent playoff teams.

Jones said producing the track was easy - whether it was the drums, the beat, the horns or the piano. The lyrics were inspired by the team's improbable playoff run, which he feels a special connection to.

"It's like my journey," Jones said. "I coincide with that man. I'm just so excited to see them play this weekend."

