Bengals fans craving Louisiana foods for Super Bowl

Louisiana football fans have thrown their support behind the Cincinnati Bengals since the team has prominent LSU stars like Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Now Bengals fans are returning the support and are seeking Louisiana foods to add to their Super Bowl parties.

“This whole Bengals success story with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase has just created a unique mash-up of cultures,” said fan Craig Shields.

Shields is from Cincinnati and lives in Knoxville, Tenn.. He’s planning to include both Cincinnati and Louisiana staples at his Super Bowl party. He posted online seeking recipes from Louisiana fans and received hundreds of comments back.

“I wanted to acknowledge the Louisiana fans,” Shields said. “ We welcome them and I hope they can help us celebrate.”

Shields plans to serve king cake and jambalaya.

In Cincinnati, Busken Bakery has made king cakes for years. This year they added a Bengals twist, decorating the cakes in orange and gold. Each is complete with a “baby Joey” as a nod to the traditional “baby Jesus” found in king cakes.

“Over the last week, gosh, it's been insane,” said Dan Busken, President and CEO of Busken Bakery. “That's the only word that can describe how busy we've been. And the demand for our products right now is just nothing like we've ever seen before.”

Busken said employees have been working 12-hour shifts to keep products coming. Stores are stocked with shelves filled with Bengals-themed treats.

“Everybody's coming in wearing their black and orange saying ‘Who Dey’ all the time,” he said. “They're surrounded by Bengals products, so there's just a really good vibe in the air and it's just such a great thing for Cincinnati right now.”

Busken said stores will be stocked throughout the week, but he recommends arriving early to ensure you can get a king cake while supplies last.

