Move over coneys, 'Cincinnati Kid' brings chili burgers to LA

LOS ANGELES — It isn't easy finding Cincinnati-style chili on the west coast, but it's not impossible. Dan Fisk grew up in the Queen City and took his love of chili with him when he moved to Los Angeles.

Fisk is the brains behind the pop-up shop Cincinnati Kid Burger Company. It's basically Cincinnati chili combined with a burger, and he makes it all from scratch. He grounds all his own meat and works with his wife to craft their own Cincinnati chili recipe. The burger is topped with cheese, onions and peppers for that west coast flair.

The Mid-West Coast delicacy is a hit. Everywhere Fisk goes, the burgers sell out.

Photo by: Evan Millward

"It's cool to be able to serve people and for people to get stoked on food that I made them," Fisk said.

It's not all about the food. Fisk donates a percentage of all profits to charity — 5.13% that is.

"The whole idea of just kinda making your community better through small actions, no matter how small," Fisk said. "Everything's like a chance to do something good."

Cincinnati Kid Burger Company often pops up at Hop Merchants, a beer store and bar in North Hollywood. That's where Fisk will be for Sunday's big game. So if you're lucky enough to land Super Bowl tickets and you have a craving for Cincinnati chili, the Cincinnati Kid's got you covered.

