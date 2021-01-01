[download image]

Email address: adrian.whitsett@wcpo.com

Phone: 513-532-3496

When did you start working here?: October 2020

Where else have you worked? Orlando, FL & Omaha, NE

Where did you go to college?: I graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (GO BIG RED!) in 2008 with degrees in Journalism & Philosophy

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?: Being able to tell coherent, fact-based stories and, every once in a while, making a small difference in someone’s life just by listening to their story

What are you most proud of in your own life?: My family, my service in the United States Marine Corps

What do you love about living in the Tri-State?: The gorgeous fall-weather, hills and being closer to some of our extended family

What are your favorite local hangouts/places, sports & cultural institutions?: Shawnee Lookout, Hyde Park Square, Coffee Emporium, Museum Center, Art Museum and (fingers crossed) Great American Ballpark

All-time favorites…

TV Shows: 24, Lost, Battlestar Galactica, Homeland, Watchmen, The Mandalorian

Books: Stranger in a Strange Land, Robert Jordan’s “The Wheel of Time” Series, Lord of the Rings

Movies: The Matrix, Elf, The Big Lebowski, Malcolm X

Music: The Killers, Death Cab for Cutie, Jay-Z, Muse, Rise Against, Lil Wayne

Apps I can't live without: NYTimes, Spotify, Crossword, Twitter

