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After years of being your early morning wake-up call on Good Morning Tri-State, Adrian is now anchoring WCPO's evening shows.

While he's been nominated for and won several awards for journalism in his career in Cincinnati, Orlando and Omaha, being able to tell coherent, fact-based stories while connecting with the community and making a difference is what he's most proud of.

Adrian is also a proud Marine Corps veteran who served in Okinawa, Camp Lejeune, and Iraq.

When he's not waking up at the crack of dawn to get you ready to start your day, Adrian is more than likely running after one, if not both of his young children in a Westside park!

Adrian also volunteers as a board member for a local non-profit preparing girls, 12-16, for employment, career choices, and a more positive future.

If you've got a story idea send it here: adrian.whitsett@wcpo.com

All-time favorites…

TV Shows: 24, Lost, Battlestar Galactica, Homeland, Watchmen

Books: Stranger in a Strange Land, The Wheel of Time, Lord of the Rings

Movies: The Matrix, The Prestige, The Big Lebowski, Malcolm X

Music: The Killers, Death Cab for Cutie, Jay-Z, Muse, Rise Against