Joe Burrow among the most stylish in 2022, according to 'New York Times' list

CINCINNATI — Joe Shiesty. Joe Brrr. Joe Cool.

The Bengals quarterback with plenty of nicknames and accolades can now add "most stylish" to that list, according to The New York Times "93 Most Stylish 'People" of 2022."

Burrow is well-known for his pre-game fits, including his rose-colored Cartier glasses from the 2021 season that Cincinnati fans still wear to this day.

The star quarterback made heads turn this season when he wore a full floral print suit ahead of the Bengals' game against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 29.

Though he's often humble in press conferences, the mild-mannered Midwestern from Athens, Ohio, holds no punches when flexing his style ahead of games.

As The New York Times said, Burrow's caption ahead of the AFC Championship said it all: "Cartier glasses I won't even peek at you."

Other than Burrow, the Times' list included singer Harry Styles, Tanya McQuoid from HBO's White Lotus, the late Queen Elizabeth II and none other than the James Webb Space Telescope (yes ... NASA's telescope).

Will we be seeing an invite for Burrow to next year's Met Gala? Probably not. But the event is known to invite athletes ... so maybe it's not off the table yet?

First and foremost, Burrow has been leading the Bengals on a five-game winning streak, with his most recent — and first career win — against the Cleveland Browns.

Sitting at a 9-4 record, the Bengals are second in the AFC North going into Week 15's matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Burrow will be going head-to-head with another QB known in the fashion industry — Tom Brady.

But as Burrow said during Monday's press conference, "he's Tom and I'm Joe."

