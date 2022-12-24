Live Blog: Cincinnati Bengals looking to extend winning streak against New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Ma. — The Cincinnati Bengals may have already clinched the playoffs, but they're still looking to extend their winning streak against the New England Patriots.

Coming off a 34-23 win on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Bengals (10-4) have one six straight games.

The Patriots (7-7) are coming off a tough, last-minute defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders after attempting a series of lateral passes that ended in disaster — and by that we mean a Raiders touchdown.

After a 19-3 New York Jets loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, the Bengals have clinched a playoff spot. Despite the victory for the Bengals, they're still in the hunt for clinching the AFC North title. Currently, the Bengals sit one win ahead of the Baltimore Ravens, who are at 9-5.

But for now, Joe Burrow and the Bengals will be looking for their seventh straight win.

The Bengals and Patriots will kickoff in Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m.

Follow along:

A Twitter List by WCPO