Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson get Pro Bowl nod

CINCINNATI — Fingers crossed they can't make this year's event due to another, more important game: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and defensive end Trey Hendrickson were named to the 2023 Pro Bowl.

Burrow joins Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen as the AFC's quarterbacks for the all-star game. This is his first Pro Bowl selection in three seasons.

Cincinnati's QB1 has 31 touchdown passes and a 68.2% completion percentage in 14 games this season. In Sunday's game against the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Burrow threw for four touchdowns in just the second half as the Bengals overcame a 17-point deficit for their sixth straight win.

Despite missing four games due to injury, Chase became the youngest Bengal to be selected to multiple Pro Bowls with this year's nod. In a release from the Bengals, Chase said he wants to go to the Pro Bowl, but also "(doesn't) want to go."

"Congratulations to everybody else who got it, but I know they're not going to be happy until we get to the Super Bowl," Chase said in the team's release.

This is also Hendrickson's second consecutive Pro Bowl. In 2021, he set a team record with 14 sacks. This season, Hendrickson has six sacks and two forced fumbles as well as 22 quarterback hits.

Jessie Bates III was named a second alternate for the game, while Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon were third alternates. Kicker Evan McPherson is a fourth alternate. Vonn Bell, Ted Karras and DJ Reader are fifth alternates. They'll go to the Pro Bowl is other players from their position group are unable to due to injury or playing in the Super Bowl.