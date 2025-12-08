'Hopefully, he gets a change of scenery' | Bengals release Jermaine Burton

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have released wide receiver Jermaine Burton, head coach Zac Taylor announced.

"We're gonna release him and move on and wish him the best," Taylor said in his weekly press conference Monday afternoon.

Cincinnati drafted Burton in the third round of the 2024 draft. The former Alabama receiver led the Crimson Tide in 2023 with 798 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 39 receptions. However, he ended his rookie season with only four catches for 107 yards.

Since then, the 24-year-old has made more headlines than he has catches. In fact, he's recorded zero statistics this season. He has been benched for multiple games and was even suspended ahead of the Bengals' game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday.

Taylor did not provide any details about Burton's suspension, only saying that Burton was being released.

When he was asked about the work Cincinnati's staff put into Burton, Taylor said he thought "everybody worked really hard at it."

"Wish him the best," Taylor said. "Hopefully, he gets a change of scenery, and it can do good things for him."

Off the field, Burton received multiple eviction notices from his Riverside Drive apartment. Cincinnati police records show he was also accused of assaulting a woman who then told officers she did not want to press charges.

