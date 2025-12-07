Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Updates: Bengals lead Bills 7-3 after Chase Brown TD

Bengals Bills
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30), center, is tackled by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Daquan Jones (92) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (45) as defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) moves in at right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are on the road, taking on the Buffalo Bills in a snowy matchup after coming off a much-needed Thanksgiving win.

The Bengals lead the Bills 7-3 after they held Buffalo to a field goal on their first drive.

On Cincinnati's opening drive, they powered into the end zone with a 14-play march that resulted in a Chase Brown touchdown.

Cincinnati's holiday win marked the long-awaited return of quarterback Joe Burrow, who led the Bengals (4-8) to a 32-14 win over the AFC North rivals, the Baltimore Ravens.

With hope in the air, Cincinnati is facing Josh Allen and the Bills (8-4), who beat the Steelers 26-7 last week.

Cincinnati has plenty to play for despite its 4-8 record. While a wild-card berth is out of the question, the AFC North race is still very much up for grabs, with Baltimore and Pittsburgh tied at No. 1 at 6-6.

Burrow, who is once again playing with a carbon fiber plate in his left cleat, has another receiving option back as Tee Higgins returns from concussion protocol.

Last time Cincinnati was in Buffalo, Burrow and company beat the Bills 27-10 in the 2022 AFC divisional round of the playoffs. A Bengals win Sunday would also make Burrow only the second quarterback, after Tom Brady, to have a 3-0 record or better against Allen.

WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

