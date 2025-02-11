Bengals WR Jermaine Burton faces second eviction in less than 2 months

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton has received an eviction notice from his Riverside Drive apartment less than two months after receiving a previous eviction notice. According to Hamilton County court documents, Itan Properties filed a civil suit against Burton on Feb. 6.

The eviction complaint states that Burton was to leave the property on Feb. 4 after receiving a warning on Jan. 31. According to the document, the eviction was due to lease violations, but the specific violations are unknown.

This is not the first time Burton has been evicted. Court records show that on Dec. 23, he received an eviction notice from his apartment for unpaid rent.

Burton has had other troubles since being drafted in the third round by the Bengals last year.

Back in December, a woman called 911 and accused Burton of assaulting her.The woman told dispatchers Burton broke into her home at The Graphite Oakley apartment complex, harassed her and broke her phone.

Cincinnati police responded to the woman's apartment, where they wrote that she told them Burton "grabbed (her) and threw (her) down, causing physical harm." An officer also wrote, "The suspect purposely broke the victim's phone.

The woman told police Burton and her were "together" until the incident happened.

According to police, the woman refused to press charges.

The Bengals announced that Burton would not travel to Pittsburgh for their game against the Steelers days after the incident due to a coach's decision.

He was also benched earlier in the season after missing a Saturday walkthrough.

Burton ended his rookie season with only four catches for 107 yards.