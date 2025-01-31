911 call, incident report detail night woman accused Bengals receiver Jermaine Burton of assault

CINCINNATI — An incident report obtained by WCPO 9 News details the night a woman called 911 and accused Bengals receiver Jermaine Burton of assaulting her.

Dispatchers received a call from a woman living at The Graphite Oakley apartment complex on Dec. 30 accusing Burton of hitting her and breaking her phone.

"Jermaine Burton on the Bengals just broke into my house, and he harassed me, and he broke my phone," the woman tells 911 dispatchers.

On the call, the woman claimed Burton was screaming at her in the car and would not let her inside her building.

"When I did go inside, he chased me upstairs, he broke into my house, and he broke my phone and he hit me and he left," the woman claimed.

When asked about her relationship with Burton, the woman told dispatchers, "We were together up until now."

Cincinnati police responded to the woman's apartment, where they wrote that she told them Burton "grabbed (her) and threw (her) down, causing physical harm."

"The suspect purposely broke the victim's phone," an officer also wrote.

At this time, there are no court records showing any charges against Burton in connection to the incident. Cincinnati police said the woman refused to press charges.

Days after the incident, the Bengals announced Burton did not travel to Pittsburgh for their game against the Steelers due to a coach's decision.

WCPO has reached out to the Bengals for a statement regarding the incident report. We have not heard back at this time.

This is not the first time Burton has made headlines since the Bengals drafted him. According to multiple reports, Burton did not play in Cincinnati's matchup against the Raiders after he missed a walk-through the day before the game. Head coach Zac Taylor did not provide a reason why Burton did not play but said "it was absolutely the right decision with all the information we had."

Court records also show on Dec. 23 Burton received an eviction notice from his apartment over unpaid rent.

Burton ended his 2024 rookie season with only four catches for 107 yards.