Reports: Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson set to undergo surgery

Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) looks on during practice at the NFL football team's stadium, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Posted

CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson won't be back on the field this season.

At his weekly press conference on Monday, head coach Zac Taylor said Hendrickson was seeing another specialist after being sidelined for several weeks with a hip injury.

That afternoon, ESPN's Adam Schefter said on social media that Hendrickson will undergo core muscle surgery, which will result in him being sidelined for approximately six weeks.

Hendrickson first injured his hip in the Bengals' Week 6 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He returned to action against the Jets, but had to leave the game early after re-aggravating his injury.

Since then, Cincinnati has been tight-lipped on Hendrickson's injury, with Taylor only reporting him as doubtful or out early each week. Schefter said Hendrickson's injury "has not improved with advised rest and team rehab," resulting in the need for surgery.

Hendrickson signed a one-year deal with the Bengals this offseason, making $30 million before becoming a free agent at the end of the year.

With the Bengals' playoff hopes at 1%, and Hendrickson's recovery set for after the regular season ends, it's very likely he has played his last game as a Bengal.

