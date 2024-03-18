Free agency: Bengals introduce defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins

CINCINNATI — The Bengals introduced the team's newest defensive tackle at a press conference on Monday morning.

Unrestricted free agent Sheldon Rankins signed a two-year contract with the Bengals.

Rankins attended the University of Louisville and has been in the NFL for nine years.

In 2016, he was the New Orleans Saints' first-round draft pick. He played with the Saints for five seasons.

Rankins also played two seasons with the New York Jets and in 2023 he was with the Houston Texans.

In total, Rankins has played in 109 regular-season games, starting in 66. Some of his other stats include:



228 tackles

29.5 sacks

Five forced fumbles

Three fumble recoveries

Three passes deflected

One interception

Cincinnati also made several moves earlier in the week.Here are some of Cincinnati's latest acquisitions and departures:

New signings:



Safety Vonn Bell — one-year, $6 million

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins — two-year, $26 million

Running back Zack Moss — two-year, $8 million

Tight end Mike Gesicki — one-year, $3.25 million

Safety Geno Stone — two-year, $15 million

Key departures:

Defensive tackle DJ Reader signs with the Lions

Running back Joe Mixon traded to Texans

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie signs with Titans

Offensive tackle Jonah Williams signs with Cardinals

Safety Nick Scott released

Extensions:

Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither — one-year, $3 million

Tight end Drew Sample — three-year, $10.5 million

Guard Cody Ford — one-year, $1.35 million

Running back Trayveon Williams — one-year deal

Tight end Tanner Hudson — one-year deal

