Free agency: Bengals introduce defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins

Rankins signed a two-year contract with the Bengals
WCPO
Sheldon Rankins at the Bengals press conference on Monday.
Posted at 10:47 AM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 10:47:25-04

CINCINNATI — The Bengals introduced the team's newest defensive tackle at a press conference on Monday morning.

Unrestricted free agent Sheldon Rankins signed a two-year contract with the Bengals.

Rankins attended the University of Louisville and has been in the NFL for nine years.

In 2016, he was the New Orleans Saints' first-round draft pick. He played with the Saints for five seasons.

Rankins also played two seasons with the New York Jets and in 2023 he was with the Houston Texans.

In total, Rankins has played in 109 regular-season games, starting in 66. Some of his other stats include:

  • 228 tackles
  • 29.5 sacks
  • Five forced fumbles
  • Three fumble recoveries
  • Three passes deflected
  • One interception

Cincinnati also made several moves earlier in the week.Here are some of Cincinnati's latest acquisitions and departures:

New signings:

  • Safety Vonn Bell — one-year, $6 million
  • Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins — two-year, $26 million
  • Running back Zack Moss — two-year, $8 million
  • Tight end Mike Gesicki — one-year, $3.25 million
  • Safety Geno Stone — two-year, $15 million

Key departures:

  • Defensive tackle DJ Reader signs with the Lions
  • Running back Joe Mixon traded to Texans
  • Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie signs with Titans
  • Offensive tackle Jonah Williams signs with Cardinals
  • Safety Nick Scott released

Extensions:

  • Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither — one-year, $3 million
  • Tight end Drew Sample — three-year, $10.5 million
  • Guard Cody Ford — one-year, $1.35 million
  • Running back Trayveon Williams — one-year deal
  • Tight end Tanner Hudson — one-year deal

