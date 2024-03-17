Watch Now
Ted Karras, hundreds of Bengals fans get Cincy Hat logo tattooed for 'St. Tatty's Day'

cincy hat tattoo
Marc Price/WCPO
cincy hat tattoo
Posted at 2:09 PM, Mar 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-17 14:10:52-04

CINCINNATI — Hundreds of Bengals fans got the city's name tattooed on their body Sunday as part of Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee Ted Karras's "St. Tatty’s Day" event for Cincy Hat.

To thank fans for their support of his project, which sends all proceeds to the nonprofit Village of Merici, Karras paid for hundreds of people to get the Cincy Hat logo tattooed. The logo, perfect for any Bengals fan, is the word "Cincy" with three claw marks.

Fans could get the tattoo anywhere they wanted (and any size they wanted). Karras said they had 400 people sign up in under a minute.

"In true Cincinnati fashion, the fans here are very fanatical and have given us so much support over the last two seasons in the Cincy Hat project," Karras said. "This whole day is a thank you for all that support."

cincy hat tattoo st tattys day

Tattoo-less before Sunday, Karras said he was also getting the Cincy Hat logo etched in his skin thanks to a sizable donation from one of Cincinnati's favorites.

"Today will be my first tattoo," Karras said. "I wasn't gonna get it, but Joe Burrow generously donated $25,000 to the Village of Merici on the contingency that I do get it, so I'll be getting my first tattoo today."

In addition to getting a tattoo from one of 45 local artists, fans could also participate in a silent auction for some specialty items and rub elbows with Karras, Ken Anderson and other Bengals.

ted karras ken anderson

Karras said all of the money and support goes directly to the adults with developmental disabilities supported by Village of Merici. In the last two seasons, Bengals fans have helped house 75 more people with the nonprofit.

While the nonprofit's current locations are near Karras's hometown of Indianapolis, he and Anderson are working together to create a residential community in the Cincinnati area.

