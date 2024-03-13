Free agency: Bengals sign Zack Moss, Geno Stone; Joe Mixon traded to Texans

CINCINNATI — NFL free agency has officially started, but the Bengals have already been making moves. While there are still several unrestricted free agents to keep track of, including the likes of DJ Reader and Tyler Boyd, here are some of Cincinnati's latest acquisitions and departures.

New signings:



Running back Zack Moss — two-year, $8 million

Tight end Mike Gesicki — one-year, $3.25 million

Safety Geno Stone — two-year, $15 million

Key departures:

Running back Joe Mixon traded to Texans

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie signs with Titans

Safety Nick Scott released

RELATED | NFL free agency: Bengals trade Joe Mixon instead of releasing him

Extensions:



Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither — one-year, $3 million

Tight end Drew Sample — three-year, $10.5 million

Guard Cody Ford — one-year, $1.35 million

Running back Trayveon Williams — one-year deal

Not featured on any of these lists is wide receiver Tee Higgins, who the Bengals slapped the franchise tag on earlier this offseason. Higgins made headlines this week when ESPN's Adam Schefter announced the 25-year-old requested a trade after his disappointment in the lack of talks about a long-term deal.

Rumors (that are unfounded) have also swirled about a possible LSU reunion between Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson. Despite fans' wishes, The Athletic's Dianna Russini said on Wednesday that the Vikings have no interest in trading their All-Pro receiver despite his quarterback's departure.

RELATED | Rumor Mill: Is Justin Jefferson joining former teammates Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase in Cincinnati?

WCPO will continue to update this story with more information as it is announced.