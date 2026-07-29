CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals opened training camp Wednesday morning at the Kettering Health practice field next to Paycor Stadium, with the first of six public practices beginning at 10 a.m.

The team enters the season carrying significant expectations and significant pressure, in part thanks to the $150 million the Bengals poured into the defense during the off-season.

The Bengals won just six games last season and retained their coaching staff heading into this year — despite fans' frustrations with the team last season and, in one instance, a billboard calling for Taylor and director of player personnel, Duke Tobin, to be fired.

On offense, the team is banking on continuity. The Bengals could take the field with the same starting 11 as last season — which would be rare in today's NFL, but not impossible. The Bengals' offense has performed well in recent years, so it seems more likely the team would move to make over the defense instead.

Watch us break down the season ahead:

Cincinnati Bengals training camp opens with high expectations after $150M defensive overhaul

Quarterback Joe Burrow, who missed games last season due to injury but returned before the end of the year, is healthy and ready to go heading into camp.

The schedule itself may also work in Cincinnati's favor. Teams that struggle in one season typically face a softer slate the following year, and most analysts consider the Bengals' 2026 schedule to be on the easier side — but in the end, there are no NFL games that are truly "easy."

Wednesday's practice did not go off without any hitches however. Shemar Stewart was carted off the Bengals practice field Wednesday morning, the first day of Bengals' training camp.

Stewart was taken off the field on the back of a golf cart after he was apparently injured during an 11-on-11 team drill.

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