Bengals edge rusher Shemar Stewart carted off practice field on first day of training camp

CINCINNATI — Shemar Stewart was carted off the Bengals practice field Wednesday morning, the first day of Bengals' training camp.

Stewart was taken off the field on the back of a golf cart after he was apparently injured during an 11-on-11 team drill. The team has not yet provided any details on Stewart's injury, or whether it's serious.

In video captured by WCPO sports reporter Caleb Noe, Stewart's leg appears to bend at the knee in an unnatural angle during the play.

The defensive end suffered a knee injury last season during a November game against the Bears. That injury put him on the Reserve/Injured list toward the end of the season.

Stewart was the Bengals' first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. It still took until July before Stewart and the team forged his current agreement, a four-year, fully guaranteed contract totaling nearly $19 million, including a $10.4 million signing bonus.

🎥 Bengals Edge Rusher Shemar Stewart was just carted off the practice field with an apparent injury.Happened during 11-on-11 team drill. pic.twitter.com/uitKLpD36s — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) July 29, 2026

Stewart spent the beginning of the 2025 season skipping mandatory minicamp and the first week of training camp due to a dispute over the language in his contract. Multiple reports said the 21-year-old was fighting against a clause that could void guarantees. Stewart had said he wanted his contract to resemble the deals signed by other Bengals picks, like 2024's first-rounder Amarius Mims.

Stewart only played in five games during the 2025 season. He was out Weeks 3-6 with an ankle injury, before injuring his knee. In those five games, Stewart recorded six tackles and one quarterback hit.

The Cincinnati Bengals opened training camp Wednesday morning at the Kettering Health practice field next to Paycor Stadium, with the first of six public practices beginning at 10 a.m.