Cincinnati Bengals release OT La'el Collins

CINCINNATI — After a tough loss in Super Bowl 56, the Cincinnati Bengals made it known they were working to strengthen the offensive line for superstar Joe Burrow. One of their key signings that offseason, OT La'el Collins, was released Tuesday after just one season.

Collins signed a three-year contract in March 2022 to be in Cincinnati through the 2024 season.

"Your new bodyguard is in town and nobody's touching you," Collins said of his first conversation with Burrow.

The former Dallas Cowboy started every game until he tore his ACL when a defensive tackle rolled onto the back of his left leg during the Bengals-Patriots game in December. He was placed on the injured reserve list, never returning.

At the start of the 2023 season, Collins was placed on the reserve/PUP list. His release means Collins will now be a free agent.

Collins started 15 games at right tackle last season. Jonah Williams, who was the team's left tackle until Orlando Brown Jr.'s signing this offseason, is currently the starting right tackle.