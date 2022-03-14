Reports: Bengals sign two offensive lineman in free agency to address main issue with team

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have signed two offensive lineman in NFL Free Agency, according to multiple reports, which would address the most significant issue the team has going into a hopeful repeat Super Bowl appearance in 2022.

The NFL Free Agency period opened Monday, and the Bengals were one of the first announced signings that ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted about. According to Schefter, the Bengals have signed guard Alex Cappa to a 4-year, $40M deal. Cappa formerly played for the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, earning a starting spot in just his second season in 2019. He allowed only one sack in all of 2021-22 for the Bucs, keeping an aging Tom Brady protected. Cappa was on the team when the Bucs won the Super Bowl in 2021.

Also announced on Monday by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapaport, was the Bengals signing offensive lineman Ted Karras to a 3-year, $18M deal. Karras most recently played for the New England Patriots and has been in the league for 6 years. He allowed only 3 sacks in 2021-22 season while protecting a fellow young quarterback in Mac Jones.

The Bengals were among the worst in pass protection all of last season, and it arguably cost them a shot at the championship (Think back to the last play from scrimmage for the Bengals when Joe Burrow was wrapped up behind the line of scrimmage, forcing an incompletion). The Bengals allowed a record-setting 9 sacks in its playoff game against the Tennessee Titans and a Super Bowl-record-tying 7 sacks against the Los Angeles Rams.

It appears they are ready to spend the money needed to address the most significant issue the team has to make another run at a Super Bowl, and hopefully this time it's enough for a championship.

The Bengals did not immediately confirm the signings.

