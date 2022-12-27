Watch Now
Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins out for the year with torn ACL

La'el Collins signs with Bengals, third offensive lineman in the last week
Posted at 10:25 AM, Dec 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-27 10:25:41-05

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle, La'el Collins, will be on the bench for the year after his ACL was torn in the team's showdown against the New England Patriots on Saturday.

Collins, who has started every game so far in the season, will be replaced with Hakeem Adeniji, a third-year veteran with the team, according to an article on the Bengals website. Adeniji also started for the Bengals in 13 games during the 2021 season, which ended with the Bengals making it to the Super Bowl for the first time in decades.

During the game, Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux rolled onto the back of Collins' left leg, which caused the injury.

"I just remember someone flying in on my leg," Collins told ESPN. "That was about it. It happened so fast."

After the collision, Collins was taken to the Bengals injury tent, before it was announced he would return to the locker room to sit out the rest of the game. Ultimately, the Bengals defeated the Patriots 22-18.

Despite the team's announcement that Adeniji will step onto the field in Collins' stead, Bengals fans have taken to social media to voice their hopes of seeing a legendary former Bengal return to take up the offensive tackle position.

Speculation has abounded on social media and blog sites after Peter Schrager of Good Morning Football suggested the Bengals could re-sign formal Bengal and fan favorite Andrew Whitworth.

Whitworth has been retired, working on Amazon's broadcast crew for Thursday Night Football but once the final TNF game airs on Dec. 29, Schrager speculated Whitworth could be free to return to playing.

