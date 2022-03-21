Bengals sign offensive lineman La'el Collins

CINCINNATI — Former Dallas Cowboy offensive tackle La'el Collins is now a Cincinnati Bengal.

According to the team, the free agent OT signed a three-year-contract that lasts through the 2024 season.

"I just believe that there's good fits and perfect fits, and I just felt like this is a perfect fit," Collins said.

When Collins was asked about his first conversation with quarterback Joe Burrow, he said "Your new bodyguard is in town and nobody's touching you."

It comes after days of "Collins Watch" as Bengals fans called it.

Bengals fans were energized when a fan posted a photo of himself with Collins at the Kenwood Mall on Saturday.

Although the team made the official announcement Sunday evening, word got out a few hours before.

The NFL Network's Mike Garafolo tweeted Sunday afternoon that Collins was supposed to visit with another team but Cincinnati didn't let him go.

The Athletic's Paul Dehener Jr. announced via Twitter that the team's new right tackle will complete the Offensive Line overhaul.

Collins is a seventh-year pro from Louisiana State University. The college free agent signed with the cowboys back in 2015. He spent his first six seasons with the team and started in 71 of his 74 career games.

He was released by the Cowboys on March 17 in the second cost-cutting move involving one of their starters on offense. According to the Associated Press, Collins was designated as a post-June cut to save more money under the salary cap this year.

Collins isn't the only cap relief for the Cowboys this year. The 29-year-old's release comes shortly after receiver Amari Cooper was traded to Cleveland.

