Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon fined $13K for coin flip celebration, Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson ready to pay

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is facing a fine after mocking the NFL with a coin flip TD celebration, but it seems like former Bengals player Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson is ready to pay the fine off.

According to Mixon's social media, the 26-year-old was fined $13,261 for his infamous celebration where he hid a coin in his glove and flipped it in the endzone after scoring during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens. After the coin bounced in the endzone, Mixon and other Bengals offensive players kicked at it.

Mixon voiced his own frustrations with the NFL fine, suggesting another coin flip where either he plays the fine or commissioner Roger Goodell donates the amount to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati.

@NFL since y’all all about the coin flipping let’s do this. Let’s have a coin toss to pay this crazy fine for expressing myself. If it’s heads I’ll pay. If it’s tails Roger G pay the money to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cincinnati. 🪙 #AllAboutTheKids #WhoDey pic.twitter.com/XuG9ohXkT2 — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) January 13, 2023

The celebration was Mixon's way of taking shots at the NFL for its new — but now moot — NFL playoff procedures, which would have caused first-round playoff home field advantage to be decided by a coin flip if the Bengals would have lost to the Ravens.

The celebration also came after Johnson tweeted asking Bengals players to flip a coin after scoring, and when Mixon came through, Johnson said he'd reimburse him and any other players fined for the celebration.

Now that he's officially been fined, it seems Mixon is calling on the former Bengal.

Somebody get me in touch with my dawg 🤣 @ochocinco 💰🚨 pic.twitter.com/gisVzEzwTu — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) January 13, 2023

And seemingly, Johnson is ready to write the check.

I’m in town now, just DM the numbers & I’ll write the check https://t.co/maSUcrFDBT — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 13, 2023

The Bengals didn't have to rely on the luck of a coin toss after beating the Ravens 27-16 on Sunday. Now headed into the Wild Card round of playoffs, the Bengals are set to once again face the Ravens in Paycor Stadium Sunday. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m.