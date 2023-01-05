AP: Bengals-Bills will not be played; here's what that means for the playoffs

CINCINNATI — The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league is still figuring out how to determine playoff seedings and scheduling. The NFL Players Association must approve changes.

The latest on Hamlin's condition is that he has seen "remarkable improvement," providing a collective sigh for Bills and Bengals fans who watched him collapse first-hand, along with millions of other Americans in the most-watched Monday Night Football game in ESPN's history.

The decision not to play the game has major ramifications on the NFL playoffs and the Bengals place in it. Week 18's slate of games include matchups that determine not just who makes the playoffs, but what seed each team gets to determine the matchups, and who gets the coveted bye week as the Number 1 overall seed.

The remaining questions for the Bengals surround what the NFL will use as a tiebreaker for the AFC North Division winner.

The Bengals play the division-rival Baltimore Ravens in Week 18, to which they lost earlier in the season. Whether or not they have a guaranteed path to the division title with one less game played than the Ravens depends on whether the NFL uses head-to-head or overall win percentage as a tiebreaker.

Here's a breakdown of all the scenarios that affect where the Bengals are in the playoffs:

SCENARIO 1: Bengals beat Ravens, Bills lose to Patriots

Bengals are the AFC North champions and the Number 2 seed overall in the playoffs (home game in the first round of playoffs)

SCENARIO 2: Bengals beat Ravens, Bills beat Patriots

Bengals are the AFC North champions and the Number 3 seed overall in the playoffs (home game in the first round of playoffs)

SCENARIO 3: Bengals lose to Ravens, Bills beat the Patriots

A.) IF the NFL uses win percentage as a tiebreaker: Bengals are the AFC North champions and the Number 3 seed overall (home game in the first round of playoffs)

B.) IF the NFL uses head-to-head matchups as a tiebreaker: Bengals are the Number 5 seed in the playoffs

Curious how we figured all that out? Here is what the NFL lists as the tiebreakers for playoff seedings if teams that have the same records, in order of what's considered first:

Head-to-head, if applicable. Best won-lost-tied percentage in games played within the conference. Best won-lost-tied percentage in common games, minimum of four. (If the Bengals played the same five teams as the Bills, who won more of those games) Strength of victory in all games. (If the Bengals played the same five teams as the Bills with the same results, who won by more points) Strength of schedule in all games. Best combined ranking among conference teams in points scored and points allowed in all games. Best combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed in all games. Best net points in conference games. Best net points in all games. Best net touchdowns in all games. Coin toss.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.