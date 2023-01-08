Watch Now
Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon mocks new NFL playoff procedures with coin flip TD celebration

Emilee Chinn/AP
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) scores a touchdown in the first half against the Baltimore Ravens during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
Posted at 4:18 PM, Jan 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-08 16:18:49-05

CINCINNATI — The griddy. The Ickey shuffle. And now .. the coin flip?

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon came up with his own TD celebration as he mocked the new NFL playoff procedures after his 1st quarter touchdown.

After the touchdown — which brought the Bengals to 10-0 — Mixon took his gloves off where he was seemingly hiding a coin, and then flipped it surrounded by the Bengals offense.

After the coin hit the ground, Mixon and others kicked at it — showing just how frustrated the Bengals are.

The shot at the NFL comes after new playoff rules would see the home field advantage decided by a coin flip if the Bengals lost to the Baltimore Ravens Sunday.

The celebration also mirrors frustration voiced by Bengals fans ahead of Sunday's game.

"It's a lot on the line just on a coin toss,” Bengals fan Scott Waterman said.

WCPO saw multiple fans during Sunday morning tailgating taking shots at the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell, as well. One tailgate even had a cardboard cut-out of Goodell dressed up as a clown.

