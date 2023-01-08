Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon mocks new NFL playoff procedures with coin flip TD celebration

CINCINNATI — The griddy. The Ickey shuffle. And now .. the coin flip?

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon came up with his own TD celebration as he mocked the new NFL playoff procedures after his 1st quarter touchdown.

After the touchdown — which brought the Bengals to 10-0 — Mixon took his gloves off where he was seemingly hiding a coin, and then flipped it surrounded by the Bengals offense.

After the coin hit the ground, Mixon and others kicked at it — showing just how frustrated the Bengals are.

AMAZING Joe Mixon TD celebration. Pulls a coin out of pocket and punts it. Mixon outwardly shared how frustrated he was with the #NFL ruling to make home field advantage against the #Ravens potentially decided by a coin flip. @WCPO #Bengals pic.twitter.com/zhadXdJvpO — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) January 8, 2023

The shot at the NFL comes after new playoff rules would see the home field advantage decided by a coin flip if the Bengals lost to the Baltimore Ravens Sunday.

The celebration also mirrors frustration voiced by Bengals fans ahead of Sunday's game.

"It's a lot on the line just on a coin toss,” Bengals fan Scott Waterman said.

WCPO saw multiple fans during Sunday morning tailgating taking shots at the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell, as well. One tailgate even had a cardboard cut-out of Goodell dressed up as a clown.