Bengals beat the Jets 27 to 12

Adam Hunger/AP
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Posted at 1:17 PM, Sep 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-25 16:42:23-04

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey  — The Cincinnati Bengals are now 1-3 after beating the Jets on the road 27 to 12.

The Bengals kept the half time lead throughout the rest of their game.

This is the team's first game of the season.

The Bengals will play again on September 29 at home against the Dolphins.

WCPO will carry that game live.

We will have team coverage throughout the week leading up to the big game.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

