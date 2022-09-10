Bengals beat the Jets 27 to 12

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey — The Cincinnati Bengals are now 1-3 after beating the Jets on the road 27 to 12.

The Bengals kept the half time lead throughout the rest of their game.

This is the team's first game of the season.

The Bengals will play again on September 29 at home against the Dolphins.

WCPO will carry that game live.

We will have team coverage throughout the week leading up to the big game.

