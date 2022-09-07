Watch Now
New tailgating location, ticket scanners announced for Paycor Stadium

Ribbon cutting held today for "Paycor Stadium."
Posted at 2:38 PM, Sep 07, 2022
CINCINNATI — Alongside new branding throughout the newly-renamed Paycor Stadium, fans will also be able to experience new ticket scanning, a new tailgate location and improved wifi access for Bengals games.

According to a press release from the team, the Bengals' free pregame tailgate will be moved to The Banks where fans can enjoy food, drinks, music and games spanning the three-block DORA district.

The events kick off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, ahead of the Bengals' 1 p.m. showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fans heading to that game should enter the stadium by 12:30, where mobile tickets can be scanned at new "pedestals" aimed at speeding up the entry process.

The stadium will also have improved Wifi, after the Bengals upgraded to a stronger fiber-enabled network to boost the "FreeJungleWifi" available inside.

The team is also encouraging fans heading to Saturday's game to "show your stripes," and businesses throughout the city to "light up Cincinnati orange" to "continue the support and traditions started during the 2022 playoff run," according to a press release.

