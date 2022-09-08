Here's how much Cincinnati Bengals tickets cost (Spoiler alert: it's a lot)

CINCINNATI — Hoping to see the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday at Paul Brown Paycor Stadium?

If you are searching for tickets, get ready to open up your wallet wide, as in championship-level wide.

Gone are the $50 resale seats that you could find in past years.

Tickets to see the AFC Champion Bengals are now selling for prices you would have seen in New York, Tampa, and other major markets until this year.

A visit to the Bengals official website, Bengals.com, takes you to Ticketmaster, where only Verified Resale Tickets are available.

As of Thursday at Noon:

Prices started at $225 for upper deck seats (in the 300 section).



Mid-level seats (in the 200 section) started at $295.



And field level seats (in the 100s) started at $500, with some sideline seats for as much as $1,400 each.

At 333-Seat, a local ticket broker, prices started at $208 for upper deck seats.

StubHub, another reseller, had tickets starting at $178.

What can you do if that's too pricey?

Consider buying two separate single seats, where prices tend to be lower. We found a few in the field level for around $250, if you are willing to sit by yourself. Not much fun, but hey.

Or wait until Saturday night or Sunday morning to purchase tickets, when prices typically plunge as sellers realize they may be stuck with the seats.

That way you don't waste your money.

