Bengals vs. Bills on Monday Night Football to air on WCPO 9

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are back in prime time.

Cincinnati (11-4) will host the current Super Bowl favorites, the Buffalo Bills (12-3), for Monday Night Football on Jan. 2. While the game will air on ESPN, it will also be available on WCPO 9. Kickoff is at 8:30 p.m.

Both teams are safely in the playoffs, but that doesn't mean there's nothing on the line.

Buffalo comes into Monday's game having won six straight, clinching the playoffs and the AFC East. A win Monday night coupled with a Chiefs loss would give the Bills home-field advantage and a first-round bye.

The Bengals, meanwhile, have won seven straight and clinched a playoff berth but they have yet to secure the AFC North. Cincinnati clinches the division with a win and Ravens loss or tie, or a tie and Ravens loss.

According to ESPN, the two teams' 23 combined wins tie for the most wins entering a game in Monday Night Football history.

Fans heading to Paycor Stadium Monday night will get a game and show. The Bengals announced Cincinnati's favorite bassist will perform at halftime. Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bootsy Collins said he is bringing The ZAPP Band back together to perform "Fear Da Tiger" during Monday Night Football.

Resale tickets for Monday's game are anywhere from $180 to $330,000. Verified tickets for standing room only are available for $175.

READ MORE

Bootsy Collins to perform 'Fear Da Tiger' at halftime of Monday Night Football

Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins out for the year with torn ACL

Joe Burrow named Offensive Player of the Week, makes Bengals history