Bootsy Collins to perform 'Fear Da Tiger' at halftime of Bengals vs. Bills on Monday Night Football

Barry Brecheisen/Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 26, 2012, file photo, Bootsy Collins performs at the Voodoo Experience in New Orleans. Bass pioneer Bootsy Collins’ “World Wide Funk” features a long list of guests, from Music Soulchild to Eric Gales, all at the service of a collection of funky grooves meant to pack the dance floor.
Posted at 8:42 PM, Dec 27, 2022
CINCINNATI — Crank it up fool! Renowned musician Bootsy Collins will perform 'Fear Da Tiger' at halftime of Monday Night Football.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer said he is bringing The ZAPP Band back together to perform the early 2000s song celebrating the Bengals as they take on the Buffalo Bills Jan. 2.

Cincinnati's favorite bassist remixed the song last season after the Bengals won their first playoff game in 31 years. "Fear Da Tiger 2022" still had the same chorus, but included updated lyrics that featured the famous "Ickey Shuffle" as well as Ja'Marr Chase's touchdown celebration of choice, "The Griddy."

Both the Bengals and the Bills have clinched the playoffs, but Monday's game will still have playoff ramifications. The Bengals clinch the AFC North with a win and Ravens loss or tie, or a tie and Ravens loss.

Buffalo can also clinch home-field advantage and a first-round bye with a win and a Chiefs loss.

While much will be made of the quarterback matchup between superstars Joe Burrow and Josh Allen, eyes will be on the Bengals offensive line after La'el Collins had season-ending knee surgery for a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee.

Hakeem Adeniji is expected to take Collins' place, though coach Zac Taylor said the team hasn't "made any determinations" yet. Former Bengal Andrew Whitworth's Twitter notifications have been blowing up with suggestions he should reunite with his old team. Taylor laughed at the possibility in his press conference Tuesday.

Monday's game will air on WCPO 9. Kickoff is at 8:30 p.m.

