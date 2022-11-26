Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase to reportedly not play against Titans despite previous hopes

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase will not play against the Tennessee Titans despite previous hopes of his return.

The announcement comes from NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

"I'm told the #Bengals' All-Pro WR had a good week of practice, but isn't quite ready to return from a hairline hip fracture and torn labrum," Schultz tweeted.

Ja’Marr Chase is OUT vs the #Titans, sources tell @theScore. I’m told the #Bengals’ All-Pro WR had a good week of practice, but isn’t quite ready to return from a hairline hip fracture and torn labrum. The hope is that Chase will play Week 13 vs the #Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/5gnktvpkFF — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 26, 2022

The Bengals, coach Zach Taylor nor Chase have confirmed that he's not playing Sunday.

The news comes after a week of Bengals players and staff being hopeful Chase would suit up and take the field.

During a press conference Wednesday, Joe Burrow said the Bengals expected Chase to play after looking good at practices.

Friday, Taylor said Chase was "questionable" but did practice and run all week long.

The 2021 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year had recently come alive before his hip injury sidelined him, catching seven passes for 132 yards and eight catches for 130 yards in wins over the Saints and Falcons, respectively.

The injury originally spurred during the Bengals win over the Saints in Chase's hometown of New Orleans. After that, after Chase ran around the Atlanta Falcons during Week 7, Taylor said Chase described "soreness," which turned out to be more serious.

On Oct. 29, Taylor confirmed Chase's injury.

The news of his definite absence for Sunday's away game in Nashville also comes just a day after running back Joe Mixon was confirmed out against the Titans due to a concussion.

Mixon suffered the concussion against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Samaje Perine took his place.

Perine successfully filled Mixon's shoes and scored three touchdowns in the 37-30 victory for the Bengals.

There is currently no word on when exactly Mixon or Chase will return to playing status.

The Bengals and Titans kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. in Nashville.

READ MORE:

Joe Burrow: Ja'Marr Chase expected to play against Titans after being sidelined for weeks with hip injury

Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon reportedly 'ruled out' against Tennessee Titans due to concussion

Bengals QB Joe Burrow named FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week