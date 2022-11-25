Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon reportedly 'ruled out' against Tennessee Titans due to concussion

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is reportedly not playing Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted the news Friday afternoon.

"Bengals' RB Joe Mixon ruled out for Sunday's game vs. Tennessee due to his concussion," Schefter tweeted.

On Friday, coach Zac Taylor confirmed Mixon would be out.

The announcement comes after the Bengals tough-fought 37-30 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mixon suffered a concussion during the game against the Steelers, and Samaje Perine took his place.

Perine successfully filled Mixon's shoes and scored three touchdowns in the game.

Mixon leads the Bengals with 506 yards on 148 carries, and he's caught 41 passes for 314 yards. Throughout the season, he's scored eight touchdowns — six rushing and two receiving.

There's also no confirmation that star receiver Ja'Marr Chase will be back in the groove of things after a hip injury has sidelined him for weeks. Quarterback Joe Burrow said Wednesday that Chase is "expected" to play, but said they'll see how he's feeling.

On Friday, Taylor also said that Chase is still questionable to play against the Titans, but that he's looked good at practice all week.

The Bengals are on the road in Nashville for their Week 12 matchup with the Titans.

Kickoff between the Titans and Bengals will take place Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m.

