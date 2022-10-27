Reports: Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase expected to be sidelined with hip injury, could land on IR

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is not expected to play Monday after aggravating a hip injury last week, according to multiple reports.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter tweeted Thursday afternoon that Chase could be sidelined for four to six weeks, making him a possible candidate for injured reserve.

"Bengals’ WR Ja’Marr Chase is dealing with a hip injury that is expected to sideline him 4-6 weeks and makes him a prime candidate for injured reserve, per sources," Schefter said. "Chase visited with a hip specialist Wednesday and is seeking more answers about his injury."

Bengals’ WR Ja’Marr Chase injured his hip vs the Saints, aggravated it last week and now will be sidelined. https://t.co/722JvPkywa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2022

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Malik Wright and Ian Rapoport confirmed Chase would sit out against the Browns and would possibly head to the IR.

"No indication it’s a season-ending injury but an IR stint would mean four weeks minimum," Garafolo tweeted.

The 2021 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year had come alive in the last two weeks, catching seven passes for 132 yards and eight catches for 130 yards in wins over the Saints and Falcons, respectively. His absence against the Browns' young secondary will bring more opportunities to Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins. Boyd had a career-high 155 yards against Atlanta.

Cincinnati (5-2) faces Cleveland (2-5) in a Halloween showdown Monday at 8:15 p.m. The game will air on WCPO 9.

