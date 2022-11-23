Bengals QB Joe Burrow named FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week

CINCINNATI — None other than the Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow has been named this week's FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week.

The honor comes after the Bengals tough 37-30 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers during Week 11.

In the matchup, Burrow had a 61.5% completion rate (24 of 39 attempts) for 355 yards and four touchdowns. The 2021 comeback player of the year received a 104.1 passer rating in the win.

FedEx will be making a $2,000 donation in Burrow's name to a HBCU.

During the quarterback's performance against the Steelers, Burrow became the third-fastest quarterback to reach 10,000 career passing yards.

The four passing touchdowns in the game tied his career high.

Burrow also received the FedEx honor during Week 6 and Week 7 of the season.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon received the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week during Week 10 after his performance against the Carolina Panthers.

The Bengals have been no strangers to other awards and nominations as tight end Hayden Hurst was named Cincinnati Bengals recipient for NFL Salute to Service Award.

The award, which is celebrating its 12th year, recognizes a player, coach, legend or staff member for their excellence in appreciation of the military. Each team in the NFL picks a recipient and all nominees are voted on for the league's overall recipient.

