Joe Burrow: Ja'Marr Chase expected to play against Titans after being sidelined for weeks with hip injury

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase is expected to play in the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 12 matchup, Joe Burrow said Wednesday in a press conference.

The star receiver has been sidelined since the end of October due to an aggravated hip injury.

The Bengals are on the road Sunday to go head-to-head with the Tennessee Titans.

"We'll see how he's feeling," Burrow said. "We expect him to play."

Burrow also said Chase ran Tuesday and felt good.

"We'll see how it goes the rest of the week," Burrow said.

Originally, Chase was expected to be out for four to six weeks, ESPN insider Adam Schefter tweeted Oct. 27.

"Bengals’ WR Ja’Marr Chase is dealing with a hip injury that is expected to sideline him 4-6 weeks and makes him a prime candidate for injured reserve, per sources," Schefter said. "Chase visited with a hip specialist Wednesday and is seeking more answers about his injury."

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Malik Wright and Ian Rapoport confirmed Chase would sit out against the Browns and would possibly head to the IR.

"No indication it’s a season-ending injury but an IR stint would mean four weeks minimum," Garafolo tweeted.

On Oct. 29, coach Zac Taylor confirmed the injury.

The 2021 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year had recently come alive before his injury sidelined him, catching seven passes for 132 yards and eight catches for 130 yards in wins over the Saints and Falcons, respectively.

The injury originally spurred during the Bengals win over the Saints in Chase's hometown of New Orleans. After that, after Chase ran around the Atlanta Falcons during Week 7, Taylor said Chase described "soreness," which turned out to be more serious.

Kickoff between the Bengals and Titans is at 1 p.m. Sunday.

