LOS ANGELES — As the Cincinnati Bengals prepare for the upcoming season, quarterback Joe Burrow could receive yet another honor for his achievements in 2021.

Burrow, the NFL's comeback player of the year after leading his team to a Super Bowl appearance one season after a devastating knee injury, is nominated for "Best Comeback Athlete" at the 2022 ESPYS.

Fellow nominees include Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, Trey Mancini with the Baltimore Orioles and the Phoenix Mercury's Diamond DeShields.

The Athens County native's first professional season ended after just 10 games when he suffered a left knee injury against Washington in November 2020. The No. 1 pick was hit high and low by two linemen, his left leg bending awkwardly as he fell.

Burrow worked his way back to health following surgery, taking the first snaps of Cincinnati's 2021 training camp. Burrow continued to improve during his first full season, helping his team not only reach the postseason, but win the AFC Championship Game.

As he prepares for his third season in the NFL, Burrow said he's ready to compete following his first "normal" offseason. Training camp kicks off Wednesday, July 27.

The ESPYS are decided by fan votes. To pick the 'Best Comeback Athlete,' click here. The ceremony, hosted by NBA champion Steph Curry, will air Wednesday, July 20 at 8 p.m. on WCPO.

