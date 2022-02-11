Bengals QB Joe Burrow wins NFL Comeback Player of the Year

LOS ANGELES — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Burrow's first professional season ended after just 10 games when he suffered a left knee injury against the Washington Football Team in November 2020. The No. 1 pick was hit high and low by two linemen, his left leg bending awkwardly as he fell.

After surgery 10 days later, Burrow worked his way back to health and took the first snaps of Cincinnati's 2021 training camp. While he started the season, Burrow and his father Jimmy said he likely was not back to full health until after the team's bye week in November.

More than one year removed from his injury, Burrow is leading the Bengals in their first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years. During his acceptance speech, Burrow mentioned his readiness for the big game.

"Worked really hard to get here, excited for this weekend," Burrow said.

Burrow left the trophy on the table, likely more focused on the Lombardi Trophy at play Sunday.

His teammate Ja'Marr Chase was also awarded the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year after a record-breaking season. The rookie also out of LSU spoke about overcoming some of his preseason struggles.

"It didn't shatter me, it made me stronger," Chase said.

The two did not attend the NFL Honors ceremony, instead joining virtually with their teammates as they prepare for Sunday.

