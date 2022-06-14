'It's go time': Joe Burrow ready after first 'normal' offseason

CINCINNATI — It's Cincinnati's shortest offseason, but it’s the most normal offseason of Joe Burrow’s career. As organized team activities (OTAs) end this week, Burrow said he’s been focused on working on himself physically and mentally.

Physically, Burrow looks as sharp as ever, practicing without a brace. Entering the six-week period between OTAs and training camp, Burrow is dialed in.

"I'm thinking about football every day," Burrow said. "This month leading up to camp, I'm feeling more intense out at practice, feeling more intense in the meeting rooms and all the above, it's go time."

Head coach Zac Taylor said Burrow continues to raise the standard expected from Bengals players.

"He certainly is a leader of the offense and this team," Taylor said. "He holds himself to a very high standard and expects those around him to raise those standards as well. The quarterback as well has always been an extension to the coaching staff."

"Go time" does not mean the team isn't having fun. Burrow said building a strong locker room culture is a focus for the foundation of this Bengals team, sharing that he believes, "Batman beats Superman."

Burrow said he plans on taking some vacation time, including a trip to Las Vegas with teammate Jessie Bates. However, his vacation is not from working out, saying he'll be traveling with someone with whom he can train.

